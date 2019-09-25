Lithium Americas cuts Thacker Pass production target, budget

Lithium Americas (LAC -0.6% ) says it is cutting its budget and production target for the proposed Thacker Pass mining project in Nevada amid growing concerns of a global supply glut.

LAC says it now plans to spend $400M on the first phase of the project, with projected annual production of 20K metric tons of battery-quality lithium, after it previously forecast a $581M phase 1 budget with 30K mt/year of production; the mine is expected to open by 2023.

The company also says it has signed Nacco Industries (NC -1.3% ) to build and operate Thacker Pass; Nacco will fund $50M for mining equipment, funds LAC will repay once the mine is operational.

LAC has not yet secured financing for Thacker Pass, a process it expects to begin next year.