GM takes forward step in labor talks

General Motors (GM -0.2% ) and the UAW are making progress in their talks toward a labor deal, sources tell Reuters.

The pace of pay increase for new hires and policies around temporary workers are said to be two of the biggest sticking points left.

GM officials have already offered the promise of investing $7B in U.S. plants, annual pay raises, increased profit sharing and retention of workers' existing healthcare insurance.

Shares of GM have essentially traded flat while the UAW strike has gone on.