Impeachment inquiry could trigger Treasury gains, Wells Fargo says

Wells Fargo rates strategists see U.S. House Democrats' move to proceed with an official impeachment inquiry curbing risk appetite and they expect a modest rally in the 10-year Treasury to drive yield down as much as 10 basis points.

"We look for markets to continue undergoing a mild risk-off episode as investors and traders digest the news that the impeachment investigation is under way," write Michael Schumacher and Zachary Griffiths in a note.

However, a more immediate implication could be deferral of other business in Washington, such as further spending, that could push yields higher, they write.

via Bloomberg First Word.

10-year Treasury slips after the Trump Administration released a summary of the much-talked-about call with Ukraine's president. Yield rises 5 basis points to 1.697%.