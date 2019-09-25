Boeing reaches settlement in first Lion Air crash claims - Reuters

Boeing (BA +2.3% ) has settled the first claims stemming from last year's Lion Air 737 MAX crash, and families of those killed will receive at least $1.2M each, Reuters reports.

The Wisner Law Firm settled 11 of its 17 claims against Boeing on behalf of families who lost their relatives in the crash, according to the report.

The claims would be the first to be settled out of 55 lawsuits against Boeing in U.S. federal court in Chicago and could set the bar for mediation talks by other Lion Air plaintiffs lawyers that are scheduled through next month.