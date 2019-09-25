Nike earnings help lift retail

A strong earnings report from Nike is helping to lift a large number of footwear and athletic apparel stocks. A well-timed comment by President Trump on a potential U.S.-China trade deal is also helping sentiment across retail in general.
Notable gainers include Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) +3.44%, Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) +3.11%, Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) +3.07%, Under Armor (NYSE:UAA) +2.44%, Skechers (NYSE:SKX) +1.85%, Gap (NYSE:GPS) +1.80%, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) +1.77%, Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) +1.75%, PVH (NYSE:PVH) +1.65%, Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) +1.59% and Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) +1.55%.
The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is up 1.00% vs. +0.44% for the S&P 500 Index.
