Seeking Alpha
Consumer  | On the Move

Nike earnings help lift retail

|About: Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)|By:, SA News Editor

A strong earnings report from Nike is helping to lift a large number of footwear and athletic apparel stocks. A well-timed comment by President Trump on a potential U.S.-China trade deal is also helping sentiment across retail in general.

Notable gainers include Foot Locker (NYSE:FL+3.44%, Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN+3.11%, Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX+3.07%, Under Armor (NYSE:UAA+2.44%, Skechers (NYSE:SKX+1.85%, Gap (NYSE:GPS+1.80%, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN+1.77%, Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW+1.75%, PVH (NYSE:PVH+1.65%, Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM+1.59% and Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO+1.55%.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is up 1.00% vs. +0.44% for the S&P 500 Index.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox