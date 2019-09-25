Rio Tinto teams with top Chinese steelmaker in bid to cut emissions

Rio Tinto (RIO +0.5% ) says it signed a preliminary deal with China's largest steel producer to develop new ways to cut carbon emissions along the steelmaking supply chain.

The collaboration between Rio, China Baowu Steel Group and Tsinghua University aims to address the steel industry's carbon footprint and improve its environmental performance, Rio CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques told a steel conference today in Qingdao, China.

The steel production chain accounts for 7%-9% of the world's carbon emissions, according to World Steel Association estimates based on 2017 data.