Stocks drift up as Trump raises trade hopes

Sep. 25, 2019 11:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor81 Comments
  • The three major U.S. stock averages regain some strength after President Trump told reporters a U.S.-China trade deal could come sooner than expected.
  • Other factors that may be affecting stocks: The summary of the Trump's call with Ukraine's president and implications of the House's impeachment inquiry continue to be digested; new home sales rose more than expected in August.
  • The Nasdaq, which had declined as much as 0.7% early in the session, gains 0.3%; the Dow gains 150 points, up 0.5%, and the S&P 500 climbs 0.2% vs. a 0.5% fall earlier.
  • By S&P 500 industry sector, industrials (+0.6%), consumer discretionary (+0.5%), and financials (+0.5%) perform the best, while utilities (-0.4%) and health care  (-0.2%) lag the broader market.
  • Treasurys weaken. The 10-year Treasury yield rises 4 basis points to 1.691%.
  • Crude oil falls 1.5% to $56.42 per barrel.
  • Gold slides 1.1% to $1,522.90 per ounce.
  • Dollar Index jumps 0.6% to 98.94.
