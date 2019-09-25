FTC sues Match for deception, unfair practices; MTCH -5.7%

Update with Match statement: "The FTC relied on cherry-picked data to make outrageous claims and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves against these claims in court."

The FTC sues Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) -5.7% for "using fake love interest advertisements to trick hundreds of thousands of consumers into purchasing paid subscriptions on Match.com."

The agency also says Match "also unfairly exposed consumers to the risk of fraud and engaged in other allegedly deceptive and unfair practices." The allegations include making it difficult for subscribers to dispute charges or cancel accounts.