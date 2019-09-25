Jaguar Health down 14% ahead of Mytesi update

Nano cap Jaguar Health (JAGX -14.4% ) is down, albeit on below-average volume, ahead of its update on the development of Mytesi (crofelemer) for the treatment of cancer therapy-related diarrhea on Thursday, October 3.

Management will discuss interim data from an investigator-initiated study in breast cancer patients funded by Roche unit Genentech, its interactions with the FDA on the Phase 3 design, additional preclinical data and the FDA's package-limiting plan for anti-diarrhea med Imodium (loperamide) aimed at promoting safe use.

The FDA approved Mytesi in December 2012 for diarrhea in HIV/AIDS patients.