AIM Immunotech down 43% after pricing equity offering

Nano cap AIM Immunotech (AIM -43.2% ) is down on more than double normal volume in reaction to its public offering of 1,740,550 common shares and accompanying five-year common warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares at $0.99 at a combined price of $0.90.

It is also offering 7,148,310 pre-funded warrants to purchase the same number of common shares.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional ~1.3M common shares and/or ~1.3M common warrants.

Closing date is September 27.

Yesterday's close was $1.47.