Discovery launching Food Network Kitchen DTC product

Discovery (DISCA +0.3% ) is launching a new direct-to-consumer product, Food Network Kitchen, made to provide live interactive cooking instruction to subscribers.

The service will offer 25 weekly live classes and five live weekend classes with top chefs, along with more than 800 on-demand classes that will be updated daily.

It also comes with 3,000 instructional videos. Next year, the service will offer one-touch transactions to deliver cooking gear to users, along with 24/7 cooking support.

Customers can sign up for free access to a limited selection of videos and recipes, or take on the full premium experience for $6.99/month or $59.99/year. Launch will feature a three-month free trial period and a limited-time discounted price of $47.99/year.