OceanaGold increases exploration target at Waihi mine

Further drilling at the Martha Underground project at OceanaGold’s (OTCPK:OCANF) Waihi gold mine supports an increase to the size of the exploration target in addition to the existing resources

Based on recent exploration results, OceanaGold is now targeting an additional 8M - 10M tonnes of ore grading 4 to 6 g/t gold, on top of the current 331,000 ounces of indicated resources and 667,000 ounces of inferred resources.

All-encompassing study to existing processing facility is expected to complete in 1H 2020