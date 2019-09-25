New low-sulfur marine fuel trade begins in Singapore - S&P Global Platts

The first physical cargo trade for 0.5% sulfur content marine fuel in Singapore ahead of next year's International Maritime Organization sulfur cap is reported by S&P Global Platts.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) sold 20K metric tons of low-sulfur marine grade fuel oil to P66 at a $19/mt premium to Singapore 0.5% marine fuel quotes for October, according to the report.

S&P Global Platts introduced LSFO cargo trading in its market-on-close price assessment process in Singapore at the start of the year.