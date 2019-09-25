Micron Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-86.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.56B (-46.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 10 downward.

