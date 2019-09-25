CalAmp Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-61.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.5M (-4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CAMP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.

