Goldman set to break into European ETF market

Goldman Sachs (GS +1.5% ) Asset Management's launch of its first exchange-traded fund on the London Stock Exchange tomorrow, represents its debut in a fast-growing European ETF market that already has several U.S.-based firms battling for market share.

Vanguard, Invesco, and JPMorgan are all competing against European rivals and BlackRock, the world's largest ETF manager, in Europe's $890B ETF market.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta US Large Cap Equity ETF, which starts trading in London on Thursday, is the European version of its most successful U.S.-listed ETF, which has attracted assets of more than $6.5B.

Goldman has focused on smart beta ETFs, a sort of hybrid between passive ETFs and traditional active strategies that aim to beat the market.

GSAM plans to introduce as many as 10 ETFs in Europe during the next six months. Some will be tailored to the European market, while others will mimic existing U.S. ETFs.

The firm has also applied for permission to add about 10 more ETFs in the U.S.