Vail Resorts Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.56 (-23.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $239.91M (+13.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.