Progress Software Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.83M (+15.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PRGS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.