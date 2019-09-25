FDA won't ban flavored e-cigs outright - Commissioner

In testimony before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee, acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless, M.D. stated that, despite media reports to the contrary, the agency does not plan on banning flavored e-cigarettes but will enforce existing laws limiting the marketing of said products, adding that if a company's application for a specific product meets the standard set by Congress, then it would authorize it for commercial sale.

The agency is about to finalize its compliance policy related to flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) that will be clearly aimed at protecting public health.

Non-tobacco flavors, including fruit and menthol/mint, are very popular among young people. Recent data showed that more than 25% of high schoolers are vaping.