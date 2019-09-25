Accenture Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (+8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.07B (+9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ACN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 4 downward.

