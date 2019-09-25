ConAgra Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-19.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.48B (+35.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CAG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.