Gladstone Commercial plans a preferred stock offering

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD -0.2%) plans to sell shares of newly designated preferred stock and use the proceeds to redeem 7.75% series A preferred and 7.50% series B preferred stock.
The company plans to sell shares of series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock.
It will first optionally redeem all of the outstanding shares of the series A cumulative redeemable preferred, and, if enough proceeds are raised, optionally redeem all of the outstanding shares of the series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock.
Any remaining proceeds would be used to pay down its credit facility and for general corporate purposes.
