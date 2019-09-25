Seeking Alpha
Financials 

Gladstone Commercial plans a preferred stock offering

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD -0.2%) plans to sell shares of newly designated preferred stock and use the proceeds to redeem 7.75% series A preferred and 7.50% series B preferred stock.

The company plans to sell shares of series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock.

It will first optionally redeem all of the outstanding shares of the series A cumulative redeemable preferred, and, if enough proceeds are raised, optionally redeem all of the outstanding shares of the series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock.

Any remaining proceeds would be used to pay down its credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

