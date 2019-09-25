Oil prices slide as Saudi Aramco restores oil output earlier than expected

Crude oil prices are down but off earlier lows, as Saudi Arabia restores production more quickly than expected after the Sept. 14 attacks on its oil facilities and U.S. crude inventories recorded a surprise increase.

U.S. WTI November crude (NYSEARCA:USO) -1.9% to $56.21/bbl; November Brent -2% to $61.85/bbl.

Saudi Arabia has restored its oil production capacity to 11.3M bbl/day, with output from the Khurais field now at 1.3M bbl/day and from the Abqaiq field currently at 4.9M bbl/day, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, U.S. government data showed crude stockpiles unexpectedly rose 2.4M barrels in the week to Sept. 20 instead of declining 249K barrels as analysts had forecast.

"The report was bearish due to the overall rise in crude oil inventories and the large rise at the Cushing delivery hub," says Again Capital's John Kilduff. "The slight rise in domestic production was also bearish, if not notable, as the rig count has been on the decline."

Separately, Saudi Aramco reportedly is set to formally announce its listing plan next month.

Among oil and gas companies trading lower: XEC -2.6% , EOG -2.5% , CXO -2.1% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX