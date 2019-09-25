Newmont Goldcorp opens all-electric Borden 'mine of the future'

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) officially opens its Borden gold project in Ontario, which it calls the "mine of the future," featuring state-of-the-art health and safety controls, digital mining technologies and processes, and an all-electric underground fleet.

NEM says Borden's electric underground fleet will eliminate diesel particulate matter from the underground environment, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as energy costs.

The Canadian and Ontario governments each granted the company C$5M towards electrification of the mine.

NEM expects Borden to achieve commercial production in Q4.