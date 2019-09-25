BlackBerry -26% since earnings as analysts scale back

BlackBerry (BB -4.9% ) is now 26% lower since Tuesday morning's earnings report, which featured a miss on revenues and guidance narrowed toward the lower end of previous forecasts.

That's led to a number of resets by sell-side analysts.

CIBC Capital Markets has downgraded to Neutral on lower confidence in growth -- in part due to changes in the sales organization, with a new chief revenue officer and the time needed to ramp up a new sales force. The firm's cut its price target to $6.50 from $13, still implying 17% upside from current pricing.

MKM is cutting its price target to $6.50 as well (from $8.75), pointing out a loss of traction in the core business and the lack of a breakout in the Auto and Radar efforts. It also says it will take a few quarters to work through sales personnel change.

And Canaccord Genuity cut its target to $7 from $9, pointing to soft Enterprise Software and Services sales that weighed on the results and guidance. It believes in management's long-term strategy but is taking a wait-and-see approach on execution with a new product roadmap and potential cross-selling along with ESS stabilization.

Sell-siders rate it Hold overall, and Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral, while BlackBerry's Quant Rating is Very Bearish.

