Uber investigation unit limits company's liability - WaPo

Uber (UBER +0.1% ) has an internal Special Investigations Unit that look into the worst incidents that happen during rides and are instructed to protect the company first, according to a Washington Post report.

The SIU sources say Uber has a three-strike system for drivers, but execs can overrule the dismissal. A NY-area driver was allowed to stay after three reports of sexual harassment, until the fourth incident when a ride accused the driver of rape.

When a driver is axed, Uber doesn't share the reason with law enforcement or rival ride-share companies like Lyft (LYFT -2.8% ).

Uber forbids the agents from routing allegations to police or advising passengers to make a report.

Uber spokeswoman Jodi Page: "We created the SIU team not to shelter us from legal liability, but to provide specialized customer support to riders and drivers dealing with very serious real-life situations. Characterizing this team as anything but providing support to people after a difficult experience is just wrong."