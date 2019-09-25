Jabil lifted to Street-high target

Argus maintains a Buy rating on Jabil (JBL +6.4% ) and raises the target from $36 to $40 after yesterday's earnings report.

Analyst James Kelleher thinks the attractive price point for Apple's iPhone 11 could mitigate the anticipated unit declines and margin contraction.

The analyst thinks healthcare and packaging revenue could add $800M in FY20, offsetting the potential $700M decrease in mobility and digital lifestyle.

He says JBL's expanded relationship with Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices could add $1B in FY20 revenue.

Jabil has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.