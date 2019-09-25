Consolidated Tomoka acquires a single-tenant property for $7.1M

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO -0.7% ) purchased an ~15,500 sq. ft. building on 1.24 acres in Oceanside, New York, on Long Island, under a long-term lease to Party City Corporation, for ~$7.1M.

This acquisition was purchased using the unsecured credit facility and is expected to be part of a 1031 like-kind exchange.

During the first nine months of 2019, company acquired 9 single-tenant income properties for an aggregate of ~$90M, or 90% of the mid-point of the Company’s 2019 guidance for income property acquisitions.