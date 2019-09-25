Chicago Fed's Evans doesn't see another rate cut this year

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans, who supported the Fed's two rate cuts this year, remains open to the possibility that another cut could be needed, he told reporters after a speech in Lake Forest, IL.

"I think we're in a good place in terms of the rate setting," he said, adding "I'm open-minded to additional action if that's how the discussion goes... I'm sympathetic" to more rate cuts.

Evans, who is a voting member of the monetary policy-setting Federal Open Markets Committee this year, said he expects this year's two rate cuts will help nudge inflation to the Fed's 2% target. After that, he'd like to see slight increases in the federal funds rate to a level by 2022 that would be just below a neutral point that neither boosts nor hampers growth.

He also said that recent market volatility could be a sign that the central bank's balance sheet may have shrunk too much.