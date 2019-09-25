Amazon launches new Dot, Echo, and Echo Studio

New Eero: The mesh WiFi router offers dual-band radio, adaptive backhaul, and promises a 10-minute setup. The big news is the price with one costing $99 and a pack of three selling for $249. The new Eero is on sale in the U.S. starting today and will come to Europe later this year.

Echo Glow: The $29.99 companion lamp offers multiple colors, blinking to music, and a campfire mode. Tapping the top makes the Glow cycle through the colors. Pre-orders start today with shipping before the holidays.

Echo Show 8: The update comes with a HD 8-in. display, better auto, a privacy shutter, and a cheaper $129 price tag (versus the Show 10) and pre-orders start today with shipments before the holidays.

Discovery and Food Network have launched new recipe services and Alexa will serve as Food's exclusive voice service.

New drop-in on all feature lets a user start a group/audio chat with everyone in the family.

Echo Studio: A new smart speaker packing 3D audio and Dolby Atmos, which automatically tunes to the sound in a room. There are three mid-range speakers, directional tweeter in front, and a 5.25-in. bass driver with a bass port. Echo Studio costs $199.99 with pre-orders starting today.

AMZN says it's working with Sony, Universal, and Warner to get more tracks that support 3D audio.

Sonos (SONO -2.4% ) shares are dipping after the announcement.

Update: New Echo: The $99 to the flagship smart speaker model starts pre-orders today. The body and fabric look like last year's Echo Plus, and seems to share the audio upgrades but not the ability to function as a hub.

Alexa Guest Connect: Guests to your home can now connect to the local Alexa devices to access their own personal media and information.

Original: Amazon's (AMZN +0.6% ) hardware event starts with some new privacy features and the reveal of the Echo Dot with Clock.

The Alexa-enabled features include the ability to ask the voice assistant what she heard and why she performed an unusual activity, like suddenly playing music without a prompt. Ring owners will gain the ability to turn off recording while the owner is at home.

New Dot: The Echo Dot with Clock retails for $59.99 and includes an LED display that can show the time, alarms, and outdoor temperature. You can tap the top to act as a snooze feature.

