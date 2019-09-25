Amazon launches new Echos, Studio, and Buds

Echo Buds: The wireless, in-ear headphones offer five hours of battery life and up to 20 with the charging case. The wearables use Bose technology for noise reduction, which you can turn on or off with a double tap. The Buds are Alexa-enabled, but users can also hold the button to summon the native assistant to their smartphone, so Siri or Google Assistant. Preorder today for $129.

Ring: The Ring Alarm Retrofit Kit lets users pair Ring with an existing alarm infrastructure, costing $199 or $375 when bundled with the Ring Alarm Hub.

The $99 Ring Stick Up Cam offers 1080p video, motion detection, and night vision in a body that can operate through a plug, battery, or solar.

There's also the new Ring Indoor Cam ($59.99).

Echo Flex: The $24.99 mini Alexa-enabled devices plugs into an outlet, has two buttons, a status light, and a charging port, and can be paired with a nightlight or motion sensor. The add-ons are $14.

New Eero: The mesh WiFi router offers dual-band radio, adaptive backhaul, and promises a 10-minute setup. The big news is the price with one costing $99 and a pack of three selling for $249. The new Eero is on sale in the U.S. starting today and will come to Europe later this year.

Echo Glow: The $29.99 companion lamp offers multiple colors, blinking to music, and a campfire mode. Tapping the top makes the Glow cycle through the colors. Pre-orders start today with shipping before the holidays.

Echo Show 8: The update comes with a HD 8-in. display, better auto, a privacy shutter, and a cheaper $129 price tag (versus the Show 10) and pre-orders start today with shipments before the holidays.

Discovery and Food Network have launched new recipe services and Alexa will serve as Food's exclusive voice service.

New drop-in on all feature lets a user start a group/audio chat with everyone in the family.

Echo Studio: A new smart speaker packing 3D audio and Dolby Atmos, which automatically tunes to the sound in a room. There are three mid-range speakers, directional tweeter in front, and a 5.25-in. bass driver with a bass port. Echo Studio costs $199.99 with pre-orders starting today.

AMZN says it's working with Sony, Universal, and Warner to get more tracks that support 3D audio.

Update: New Echo: The $99 to the flagship smart speaker model starts pre-orders today. The body and fabric look like last year's Echo Plus, and seems to share the audio upgrades but not the ability to function as a hub.

Alexa Guest Connect: Guests to your home can now connect to the local Alexa devices to access their own personal media and information.

Original: Amazon's (AMZN +0.6% ) hardware event starts with some new privacy features and the reveal of the Echo Dot with Clock.

The Alexa-enabled features include the ability to ask the voice assistant what she heard and why she performed an unusual activity, like suddenly playing music without a prompt. Ring owners will gain the ability to turn off recording while the owner is at home.

New Dot: The Echo Dot with Clock retails for $59.99 and includes an LED display that can show the time, alarms, and outdoor temperature. You can tap the top to act as a snooze feature.

