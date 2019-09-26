Thursday's economic calendar

8:30 GDP Q2
8:30 International Trade in Goods
8:30 Corporate Profits
8:30 Retail Inventories (Advance)
8:30 Wholesale Inventories (Advance)
9:30 Fed's Kaplan Speech
10:00 Fed's Bullard: “Banking and the Economy: A Forum for Minorities in Banking”
10:00 Pending Home Sales
10:30 EIA Natural Gas Inventory
11:00 Kansas City Fed Mfg Survey
11:45 Fed's Daly Speech
11:45 Fed’s Clarida Speech
1:00 PM Results of $32B, 7-Year Note Auction
2:00 PM Fed's Kashkari Speech
4:30 PM Money Supply
4:30 PM Fed Balance Sheet
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox