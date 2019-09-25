Homebuilders gain on strong August sales, analyst's upgrade

Homebuilders shares climb as August new home sales came in surprisingly strong and a Raymond James analyst upgraded three homebuilding stocks to outperform as he sees "more good news in the weeks ahead."

Analyst Buck Horne raised his recommendations on KB Home (KBH +2.4% ), Lennar (LEN +0.7% ), and Toll Brothers (TOL +0.8% ), adding that he sees tighter inventories, lower mortgage rates, and "easier comps" vs. H2 2019, putting homebuilders on track to report stronger order growth in Q3.

The iShares U.S. Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) gains 0.8% .

Meanwhile, newly built homes in August reached the second highest level in more than a decade.

Hovnanian (HOV +12.1% ) made the biggest move up among homebuilders, with Beazer Homes USA (BZH +2.1% ), William Lyons Homes (WLH +1.8% ), and Taylor Morrison Homes (TMHC +1.3% ) also showing up strong.

ETFs: ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, HOML