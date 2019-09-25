TAG Oil completes transaction with Tamarind

TAG Oil (OTCQX:TAOIF +15.2%) closed its previously announced sale of its New Zealand assets to Tamarind Resources
The company said it will continue to assess its exploration prospects in Australia, including the producing 25,000-acre petroleum mining license in the Surat Basin, along with other opportunities.
Following closing of the Transaction, TAG has ~$30M in cash and will continue to have exposure to the potential upside from all New Zealand assets sold as follows:
2.5% gross overriding royalty on production from PMP 38156 (Cheal and Cardiff), PMP 53803 (Sidewinder), PMP 60454 (Supplejack), PEP 51153 (Puka), PEP 57065 (Waitoriki), PMP 60291 (Cheal East) and PEP 54877 (Cheal East).
Up to $5M in milestone payment
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox