TAG Oil completes transaction with Tamarind

TAG Oil (OTCQX:TAOIF +15.2% ) closed its previously announced sale of its New Zealand assets to Tamarind Resources

The company said it will continue to assess its exploration prospects in Australia, including the producing 25,000-acre petroleum mining license in the Surat Basin, along with other opportunities.

Following closing of the Transaction, TAG has ~$30M in cash and will continue to have exposure to the potential upside from all New Zealand assets sold as follows: