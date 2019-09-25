Marathon Petroleum likely to resist push to spin off MPLX - Bloomberg

Marathon Petroleum (MPC +8.4% ), today's biggest gainer on the S&P 500, says it will "thoroughly evaluate" Elliott Management's proposal to split the company into three separate publicly traded businesses.

Shareholder DE Shaw, which has a nearly 1% stake in MPC, reportedly backs Elliott's call to split the company; Elliott owns a 2.5% stake.

Tudor, Pickering Holt analyst Matthew Blair thinks Elliott's proposal to split MPC into three entities is extreme but agrees the company's parts are more valuable than their sum.

MPC has been looking to lower the value leakage from MPLX's (MPLX -1.4% ) nearly 10% yield but likely will resist Elliott's push to spin off its main growth platform, Bloomberg analysts say, adding that a roll-up seems unlikely given MPC's leverage and MPLX's size, but Elliott could accelerate planned asset sales.

Under Elliott's plan, MPLX would convert from an MLP to a traditional corporation to expand its potential investor base and "eliminate the overhang of a controlling corporate sponsor."