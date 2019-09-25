Mediaset Espana reports summer profit tripled

In a filing, Mediaset Espana (OTCPK:MDIUY) says it's doubled its EBIT and tripled its net profit for the July-August period vs. the prior year, Bloomberg reports.
That's due to cost discipline and diversifying beyond advertising, according to the report.
The numbers are worthy of note with Mediaset pressing to build its Spanish and Italian businesses into a bigger pan-European broadcast alliance -- a move that has prompted bitter fighting with shareholder Vivendi (VIVHY -0.8%). The French media giant is expected to expand its legal fight into Spain and the Netherlands in efforts to prevent the plans.
