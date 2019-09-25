Cellcom +21% on report of Golan merger interest

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) has jumped 21% following a report in the Globes business paper that Electra Consumer Products -- controlling shareholder of Golan Telecom -- is expressing interest in Cellcom.

Golan under former owner Michael Golan had previously reached a 1.7B-shekel merger deal with Cellcom that was vetoed by the Competition Authority.

Elco had started negotiations with Cellcom over a shared network after buying Golan for 350M shekels, and Golan has used Cellcom infrastructure from the beginning, lending some support to the likelihood of a deal now.