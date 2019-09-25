Nissan recalls more than 1M cars

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY +1% ) announces a recall action covering 1.3M vehicles from the US and Canada for the most part.

The recall is to address an issue with backup camera displays.

The recall covers the 2018-2019 Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa Note and Versa Sedan. In addition, Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX80 vehicles are part of the recall. From the 2019 model year, the Nissan GT-R and Taxi and Infiniti QX50, QX60, Q70 and Q70L also are included.