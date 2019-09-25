Gold tumbles as Trump 'nothing-burger' lifts stocks

Gold futures (NYSEARCA:GLD) suffered their worst loss in nearly three weeks, with December Comex gold settling -1.8% to $1,512.30/oz., weighed by strength in the dollar and U.S. stock market, as investors largely dismiss the start of the House's impeachment inquiry.

The record of Pres. Trump's controversial phone conversation with Ukraine's president show Trump asked to "look into" former Vice President Biden and his son but did not appear to show a pro quo.

Gold's move offers "more evidence that the gold price is headline-driven right now," says Gold Newsletter editor Brien Lundin, adding Trump's phone call is "being interpreted as a nothing-burger, so stocks are rallying and gold is selling off."

Lundin says he is "still confident that the underlying trend of ever-easier monetary policy will return to drive gold higher, but right now that's not moving gold as the headlines continue to whip it back and forth."

Precious metals miners trade broadly lower: CDE -9.7% , EGO -8.8% , NGD -8.2% , MUX -8.2% , AG -6.5% , HMY -6.5% , AGI -6.4% , IAG -4.6% , BTG -4.4% , NG -4.1% , GOLD -3.8% , WPM -3.7% , AU -3.7% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, IAU, GGN, DUST, PHYS, JDST, UGLD, SGOL, GOEX, SGDM, UGL, ASA, DGP, BAR, GLDI, RING, GLDM, OUNZ