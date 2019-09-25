ArcelorMittal may close some South Africa sites after review

ArcelorMittal's (MT +3.2% ) South Africa unit says it may close some operations, as it battles cheap imports, rising costs and a weak local economy.

The unit says it plans to review some of its major operating sites, individual plants and production areas, but will exclude its coke operations and the Highveld Structural Mill.

MT says it has started consultations with employees and trade unions on jobs but does not offer further details; the unit said in July it planned to cut more than 2K jobs.