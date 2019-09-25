Fed needs to spend at least $200B to rebuild buffer - BMO

The central bank needs a buffer of more than $200B to avoid repeating periodic spikes in the repo market, wrote BMO strategists Jon Hill and Benjamin Jeffery in a note.

The Fed can do that quickly or at a more gradual pace that would use repo interventions, they said.

The first option of a "one-off" large-scale program to rebuild the buffer doesn't necessarily mean it would be all in one day, but that "they would be very front-loaded," the strategists wrote.

The less aggressive option would build a $240B buffer over a couple of years through repo operations and may avoid confusion that the Fed might be starting a shadow QE program.

Via Bloomberg First Word.

ETFs: GOVT, PLW, TAPR, EGF, FIBR, USTB