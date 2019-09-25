Offshore drillers cut at RBC Capital on free cash flow concerns

Diamond Offshore (DO -5.5% ), Nabors Industries (NBR -3.2% ), Noble Corp. (NE -4.3% ), Transocean (RIG -4% ) and Valaris (VAL -5.7% ) are all downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC, where analyst Kurt Hallead says the sector's pace of recovery has been slower than expected, which has pushed out the timeline for the companies to become free cash flow positive.

Hallead thinks DO has the "least capital structure risk" and the most contract visibility within his coverage, and says NBR's reduced free cash flow generation and higher relative debt load could trip the debt-to-capital covenant on its revolver.

The firm cuts its stock price targets for DO to $10 from $11, NBR to $3.50 from $9, NE to $3 from $9, RIG to $9 from $17, and VAL to $9 from $13.