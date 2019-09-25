Exelon unveils $20M climate change investment fund

Sep. 25, 2019 Exelon Corporation (EXC)
  • Exelon (EXC +0.3%) and its non-profit foundation launch a new $20M fund to invest in startups working on new technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change.
  • The Exelon Foundation plans to contribute $10M over the next 10 years to fund the initiative, which will focus on clean energy and environmental technologies with potential for wide-scale commercialization, which the company will match via investment of pro-bono services, including mentoring entrepreneurs on ways to access other sources of capital and structuring business plans.
  • Exelon announced the initiative at a forum hosted by The Climate Group in New York as part of Climate Week NYC.
