Siemens' potential Vision 2020+ changes make stock a Buy, HSBC says
Sep. 25, 2019 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +0.8%) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a 120 price target, raised from 114, at HSBC, as analyst Michael Hagmann cites potential changes stemming from the company's "Vision 2020+."
- Before the end of the next decade, Hagmann sees Siemens largely consisting of the constituents of Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure and IIoT related activities such as Mindsphere & Digital Services as well as Siemens Integration Services and separately listed Siemens Healthineers.
- The analyst also sees the Powerhouse spinoff as creating a "more focused group and an important medium-term catalyst."
- SIEGY's average Sell Side Rating is Buy and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.