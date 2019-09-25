Viper Energy rated Buy at Goldman on strong execution track record

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM +0.2% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $35 price target at Goldman Sachs, as analyst Brian Singer cites potential for near-term production and cash flow beats as the Permian Basin wells in which VNOM has an above-average net revenue interest are brought online through year-end.

Goldman also sees "still room for greater credit" for VNOM's medium-term advantages from parent Diamondback Energy (FANG -1.3% ) in driving relatively lower risk Permian growth.

VNOM's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.