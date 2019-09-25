Margins plummet at Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) reports comparable sales decreased 12.6% in Q2 as the company exited certain product categories.

Gross profit came in at 16.7% of sales vs. 26.3% a year ago. The decline in gross margin rate primarily reflected increased clearance activity, as well as 240 bps of deleverage on occupancy costs.

Pier 1's operating loss widened to $93.1M vs. $62.5M a year ago.

CEO update: "The organization continues to make progress against our fiscal 2020 action plan, and we remain on track to achieve benefits of $100-$110 million this year, as previously outlined. While we anticipate that our merchandising and marketing initiatives will start to gain traction during the second half, we expect a gradual recovery and believe we’ll be positioned to demonstrate year-over-year improvement in company comparable sales and gross margin rate beginning in the fourth quarter."

Shares of Pier 1 are down 2.22% in the AH session after falling off more than 11% during the regular session.

