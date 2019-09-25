AAR +4.2% on Q1 earnings beat; reaffirms FY20 guidance

AAR (NYSE:AIR) up 4.2% AH, as they reported Q1 sales growth of 16% Y/Y to $541.5M, reflecting continued growth in programs and parts supply activities.

Aviation Services sales were $511.8M (+16.7% Y/Y) and Expeditionary Services sales were $29.7M (+6.5% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined slightly by 20 bps to 15.1%; and operating margin declined by 60 bps to 4.2%.

Adj. EBITDA was $41.7M (+14.5% Y/Y); and margin declined by 11 bps to 7.7%.

Q1 SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales were 10.7%, compared to 10.3% last year reflecting increased costs related to the investigation and compliance matters.

Cash flow used in operating activities from continuing operations was $30.1M, compared to $32.9M a year ago.

FY20 Guidance, reaffirmed: Sales in the range of $2.1B to $2.2B; Adj. diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.45 to $2.65; SG&A expenses to be ~10.5% of sales; and an effective tax rate of 24%.

