KB Home -2.1% after Q3 revenue misses estimate

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) fiscal Q3 EPS of 73 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 66 cents and compares with 87 cents in the year-ago quarter.

KBH falls 2.1% in after hours trading after revenue for the quarter ended Aug. 31, 2019 of $1.16B trails the $1.18B consensus estimate; compares with $1.22B a year ago.

Note that KBH closed 3.0% higher after Raymond James upgraded the stock to outperform.

Delivered 3,022 homes in Q3 vs. 2,988 in the year-ago quarter; net orders of 3,325 rose from 2,285 a year ago and net order value increased to $1.28B from $1.02B.

Q3 average selling price of $381,400 fell 7%, mainly due to a community mix shift in KB Home's West Coast region.

Ending backlog of 6,230 homes rose 14% Y/Y; backlog value increased to $2.30B, up 13% Y/Y.

Cancellation rate as a percentage of gross orders for Q3 2019 improved to 20% from 26%.

Ending community count increased 13% to 254.

“With year-over-year growth in both revenues and gross profit margin anticipated for our fourth quarter, we are on track for a strong finish to 2019," said Chairman, President, and CEO Jeffrey Mezger.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: KB Home EPS beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (Sept. 25)