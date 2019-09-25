KB Home -2.1% after Q3 revenue misses estimate

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) fiscal Q3 EPS of 73 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 66 cents and compares with 87 cents in the year-ago quarter.
KBH falls 2.1% in after hours trading after revenue for the quarter ended Aug. 31, 2019 of $1.16B trails the $1.18B consensus estimate; compares with $1.22B a year ago.
Note that KBH closed 3.0% higher after Raymond James upgraded the stock to outperform.
Delivered 3,022 homes in Q3 vs. 2,988 in the year-ago quarter; net orders of 3,325 rose from 2,285 a year ago and net order value increased to $1.28B from $1.02B.
Q3 average selling price of $381,400 fell 7%, mainly due to a community mix shift in KB Home's West Coast region.
Ending backlog of 6,230 homes rose 14% Y/Y; backlog value increased to $2.30B, up 13% Y/Y.
Cancellation rate as a percentage of gross orders for Q3 2019 improved to 20% from 26%.
Ending community count increased 13% to 254.
“With year-over-year growth in both revenues and gross profit margin anticipated for our fourth quarter, we are on track for a strong finish to 2019," said Chairman, President, and CEO Jeffrey Mezger.
Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
