Trade hopes outweigh impeachment talk, sending stocks higher

Stocks posted solid gains as investors shrugged off the new House attempt to impeach Pres. Trump and focused on a U.S.-China trade deal the president now says could happen "sooner than you think."

"The trade stuff is just more tangible and has a more direct impact on actual earnings" than the latest happenings in Washington, says Craig Birk, chief investment officer at Personal Capital, while noting considerable uncertainty remains on the trade front.

Investor sentiment also got a boost from data showing sales of new U.S. single-family homes rose more than expected in August and recorded one of the highest readings since 2007.

Trade-sensitive S&P sectors such as information technology (+1.2%) and consumer discretionary (+1%) ramped up following Trump's trade comments, and financials (+0.7%) rose as U.S. Treasurys sold off.

The two-year yield ended 6 bps higher to 1.67%, and the benchmark 10-year yield jumped 10 bps to 1.73%; U.S. Dollar Index jumped 0.7% to 99.03 amid weakness in the euro and British pound.

The defensive-oriented health care (-0.5%), real estate (-0.1%) and utilities (-0.1%) sectors were the only groups to finish in the red.

WTI November crude oil fell 1.4% to $56.49/bbl as U.S. stockpiles logged a surprise increased, according to the weekly report from the EIA.