Emergent Bio nabs $20M from DoD to develop diazepam auto-injector

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded $20M to Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to develop an auto-injector containing diazepam (5 mg/mL) to treat agent-induced seizures. The product will designed for intramuscular injection by a "buddy" in military environments and in civilian emergencies.

Under the terms of the multiyear contract, EBS will be responsible for device development, studies to demonstrate usability, functionality and consistent manufacturing and regulatory filings.

Diazepam is a benzodiazepine used to treat anxiety disorders, alcohol withdrawal symptoms, muscle spasms, insomnia and restless leg syndrome. It was originally marketed under the brand name Valium by Roche, launched in the U.S. in 1963.